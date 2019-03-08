Search

Family's anger after driver comes between 20 year old's funeral convoy

PUBLISHED: 09:19 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 10 October 2019

Harry Greenwood's family have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

A grief-stricken family have hit out at an impatient driver who swerved between a funeral procession for a young man who committed suicide.

The 20-year-old died following a battle with mental ill health. Picture: Emma GreenwoodThe 20-year-old died following a battle with mental ill health. Picture: Emma Greenwood

Harry Greenwood, 20, who took on his step-father's last name, but was previously known as Harry Jordan, was found dead on September 5 following a search for his body by his family, friends and police in Lowestoft.

Following his death, his mother Emma Greenwood hoped to have a horse and carriage lead her son to the Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium, in Beccles with a convoy of his loved ones.

On the day, a motorist driving a silver car continued to overtake the family's convoy who were driving behind the horse and carriage with their hazard lights on.

Karina Hammersley, who is Harry's aunty, witnessed the driver weave in between the procession and the hearse and called for the motorist to "have some respect".

This car was swerving inbetween the procession. Picture: Emma GreenwoodThis car was swerving inbetween the procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

"It was an older man, who was probably in his late 60s or 70s who was driving with who I presume to be with his wife. It was so disrespectful and he continued to do it - he realised it was a funeral as well and didn't even put his hand up or say sorry.

"I just couldn't believe what I was seeing, have a little bit of respect."

The 37-year-old from Lowestoft called on the driver to be a "little bit more thoughtful" and consider how he would feel if it was his loved one who had died.

Emma Greenwood, pictured with her son Harry who died aged 20. Picture: Emma GreenwoodEmma Greenwood, pictured with her son Harry who died aged 20. Picture: Emma Greenwood

"What if it was his wife who was in the coffin?

"Whether you know someone or you don't, it is the fact someone's family is saying their goodbye.

"I think because it was an older man it shocked me. There was no respect."

She claims the driver "nearly caused an accident" attempting to overtake the convoy and was driving towards on-coming traffic to take over the convoy.

Emma Greenwood, who is Harry's mother, addressed the driver and said: "I just would like to get this message to who ever was driving this car. You are an inconsiderate person with no respect for anyone but yourself."

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

