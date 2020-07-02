Family’s desperate plea to bring ‘dignity’ back to boy’s life

Benny Pitcher's family are trying to build a room for him at their home. Picture: Pitcher family Archant

A family wants to build a room for a brave boy fighting a rare form of brain cancer, so they can care for him at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, mum Julie and siblings Rosie, Brannigan and Ruby. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, mum Julie and siblings Rosie, Brannigan and Ruby. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Benny Pitcher, six, was diagnosed with diffuse pontine glioma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, in early 2019.

His parents, Kevin and Julie, want to build the room at their home in East Runton, near Cromer.

Mr Pitcher said: “The whole community is supporting our little boy. Benny’s currently living in the lounge at home in a hospital bed.

“We want to bring his dignity back by building a new room where we can look after him.

Superhero Benny Pitcher in his Incredible Hulk costume, with dad Kevin. Photo: supplied Superhero Benny Pitcher in his Incredible Hulk costume, with dad Kevin. Photo: supplied

“We have already heard from six bricklayers who can help with the room, but four of them can only work after 5pm.”

MORE: Family ‘overwhelmed’ by community support for youngster with inoperable brain tumour

The family first became aware of Benny’s condition when they had to cut short a family holiday.

You may also want to watch:

They took Benny to the local walk-in centre and then to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a scan.

Benny switching on Cromer's Christmas lights with dad Kevin. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Benny switching on Cromer's Christmas lights with dad Kevin. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

This scan revealed an issue and they were then sent to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for a further scan.

After the CT and MRI scans they were given the devastating diagnosis.

Mr Pitcher said: “It was absolutely horrific. I think the most heart-wrenching thing was how you could just go from being a normal family and then, suddenly, within 48 hours, everything changed.”

“I will never give up on Benny, he is full of life, he’s like any other six-year-old and it’s remarkable the way he has coped with everything - he is everyone’s little superhero.”

He added: “I have no words for the incredible amount of support we have had, the whole community has just been amazing.”

Since diagnosis Benny has had numerous visits to hospitals and gone through radiotherapy, and steroid treatment.

If you would like to know more about Benny or would like to make a donation, visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/onefamilyforbrighton

If you are a bricklayer or other tradesperson and can help in any way, call Nick Mathers on 07734 945928.