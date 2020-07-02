Search

Advanced search

Family’s desperate plea to bring ‘dignity’ back to boy’s life

PUBLISHED: 15:08 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 02 July 2020

Benny Pitcher's family are trying to build a room for him at their home. Picture: Pitcher family

Benny Pitcher's family are trying to build a room for him at their home. Picture: Pitcher family

Archant

A family wants to build a room for a brave boy fighting a rare form of brain cancer, so they can care for him at home.

Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, mum Julie and siblings Rosie, Brannigan and Ruby. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSix-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, mum Julie and siblings Rosie, Brannigan and Ruby. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Benny Pitcher, six, was diagnosed with diffuse pontine glioma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, in early 2019.

His parents, Kevin and Julie, want to build the room at their home in East Runton, near Cromer.

Mr Pitcher said: “The whole community is supporting our little boy. Benny’s currently living in the lounge at home in a hospital bed.

“We want to bring his dignity back by building a new room where we can look after him.

Superhero Benny Pitcher in his Incredible Hulk costume, with dad Kevin. Photo: suppliedSuperhero Benny Pitcher in his Incredible Hulk costume, with dad Kevin. Photo: supplied

“We have already heard from six bricklayers who can help with the room, but four of them can only work after 5pm.”

MORE: Family ‘overwhelmed’ by community support for youngster with inoperable brain tumour

The family first became aware of Benny’s condition when they had to cut short a family holiday.

You may also want to watch:

They took Benny to the local walk-in centre and then to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a scan.

Benny switching on Cromer's Christmas lights with dad Kevin. Photo: KAREN BETHELLBenny switching on Cromer's Christmas lights with dad Kevin. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

This scan revealed an issue and they were then sent to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for a further scan.

After the CT and MRI scans they were given the devastating diagnosis.

Mr Pitcher said: “It was absolutely horrific. I think the most heart-wrenching thing was how you could just go from being a normal family and then, suddenly, within 48 hours, everything changed.”

“I will never give up on Benny, he is full of life, he’s like any other six-year-old and it’s remarkable the way he has coped with everything - he is everyone’s little superhero.”

He added: “I have no words for the incredible amount of support we have had, the whole community has just been amazing.”

Since diagnosis Benny has had numerous visits to hospitals and gone through radiotherapy, and steroid treatment.

If you would like to know more about Benny or would like to make a donation, visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/onefamilyforbrighton

If you are a bricklayer or other tradesperson and can help in any way, call Nick Mathers on 07734 945928.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub owner slams ‘disastrous’ decision to reopen as he prepares for ‘whole new experience’

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Now is not the time’ – why these eateries will not be reopening yet

Karolyn Hubbard, owner at Margo's in Bells Road in the window with the vintage cafe's takeaway menu. She has made the decision not to reopen on July 4 Picture: Margo's Lounge

Couple’s woe after finding out holiday was scrapped after ‘reading it in the paper’

Facing their holiday to Tenerife being cancelled; Chris Humphries, 79 and his wife Valerie, 73. Pic: submitted

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY