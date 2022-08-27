Family rescued after getting stranded on sand bar in rising tide

A couple with a child had to be rescued by the RNLI after they got stranded on a sand bar due to the rising tide.

Wells lifeboat was called to the scene at Scolt Head Island just off the town's coast this afternoon where the family had got stuck.

The lifeboat arrived at the scene at 4.38pm and the crew got the family aboard uninjured.

The crew then took them ashore to the other side of the Brancaster channel.

Wells lifeboat attending the family who were stranded and fire on Scolt Head Island. - Credit: RNLI Wells

Then just two minutes after returning them ashore, the lifeboat was called to a fire on the same sand bank.

It is thought to have been caused by a disposable barbeque.

The crew assisted the fire brigade at the scene.

Greg Hewitt, deputy launching authority, said: "Both incidents could have been avoided.

"Knowing the tide times is essential when out on our coastline.

"People need to be back on the mainland four hours before high tide otherwise there is a severe danger of being cut off as this family were today.

"Fortunately, the coastguard was contacted and we were able to reach them in good time.’