Lifeboat helps family cut off by tide in third rescue after lockdown change

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:18 AM April 1, 2021   
Scolt Head Island, Brancaster: National Trust

A family with two children had to be rescued by lifeboat crews after getting cut off by the tide in the third similar incident since the easing of lockdown.

The rescue comes amid the RNLI warning of the dangers of people getting stranded amid spring high tides.

The latest incident saw the UK Coastguard call for the launch of the Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat at 5.50pm on Wednesday, March 31 after receiving reports of people being cut off by the rising tide at Scolt Head Island at Brancaster in north Norfolk.

Four people, including two children, were located and were taken on board the lifeboat and landed on the beach into the care of the local coastguard response team. 

In the three latest incidents, none of those involved were from the local area.

Hunstanton RNLI were called to a kite-surfer in distress. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Hunstanton RNLI were called to a two people and two children cut off by rising tides at Scolt Head Island.

Geoff Needham, of Hunstanton RNLI, said: “This was the third incident of people cut off by rising tides in three days, since the easing of restrictions. The first was on Holme beach Monday afternoon, which was resolved before the boat reached the area, Tuesday two adults and two children plus a dog had to be rescued from Scolt Head by the hovercraft

“These incidents coincided with the high tides and sunny weather, resulting in an increase in the number of visitors to the area, in all cases the people were not local. 

“They were all given safety advice by the local coastguard response team.”

The RNLI has launched a respect the water campaign, which warns that tidal waters have strong currents, especially in the approaches to the harbours. 

People are urged to check the weather and tide times, be aware of local hazards like sandbanks and channels with strong tidal currents and to carry means of calling for help.

Dog owners are being told that if their dog is in trouble in the water do not do not go in after it, call the coastguard who will call the RNLI if needed.

If you see someone in danger dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

Peter Walsh
Clarissa Place
Author Picture Icon
