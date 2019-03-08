Search

Family of late biker raise hundreds for relative's bed in hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:47 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 13 October 2019

Paul Gray, 44, has been remembered as a

Paul Gray, 44, has been remembered as a "good guy" following his death. Picture : Contributed by Lucy Gray

A family who lost a loving husband and father to cancer are raising funds for a key piece of hospital equipment.

Pauls family on the memorial bench. Picture: Contributed by Lucy GrayPauls family on the memorial bench. Picture: Contributed by Lucy Gray

Paul Gray, 43, who was a passionate motorcyclist, died on April 19 at Beccles Hospital following a short battle with cancer.

His family and friends buried him at St Benets Catholic Church on May 14 - which would have been his 44th birthday.

On the day, a motorbike funeral escort roared through Beccles town centre as the community came together to remember the "strong, beautiful and brave" father.

At his wake, a collection was held in his memory for the Friends of Beccles Hospital to purchase a memorial bench.

Cake Sale in Exchange Square pictured Unique and China Gray. Picture: Lucy GrayCake Sale in Exchange Square pictured Unique and China Gray. Picture: Lucy Gray

His wife Lucy Gray, said: "We held a collection at Paul's wake which has been used to purchase a memorial bench for the garden adjoining his room at Beccles Hospital where he spent his final days."

Since then, the 32-year-old and their daughters, Unique, 15, and China who is aged 11, have been working hard to raise funds for the hospital to purchase another fold up relative's bed.

"They currently only have one so another bed will enable more relatives to stay overnight," she said.

Memorial bench at Beccles Hospital. Picture: Contributed by Lucy GrayMemorial bench at Beccles Hospital. Picture: Contributed by Lucy Gray

"I know how important it was to myself and Paul's mum that we were able to stay overnight and spend every last minute we could with him, so another fold up bed will mean even more relatives can stay with sick family members at Beccles Hospital while being comfortable.

"Myself and our two daughters have held several fundraising events to raise money for the Friends of Beccles Hospital to purchase another relative bed in memory of Paul.

"We held a cake sale in Exchange Square in August raising £105.50. We also held a sponsored walk from Beccles to Oulton Broad in September raising £375.

"We are planning more fundraising events next year for The Friends of Beccles Hospital including a sky dive, car boot sale and more cake sales.

"I am super proud of my daughters for the strength they have shown since Paul passed away. They are beautiful, strong and brave just like their daddy."

