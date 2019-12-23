Family raise cash for ill children's Christmas presents after son, seven, goes to hospital

Monty has been a "little trooper" while he fights a staph bug infection. Picture: Leanne Pardon Archant

The family of a seven-year-old boy who may have to spend Christmas in hospital have raised hundreds of pounds to buy ill children presents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Monty ,7, might have to spend Christmas in hospital after a knee infection. Picture: Leanne Pardon Monty ,7, might have to spend Christmas in hospital after a knee infection. Picture: Leanne Pardon

Monty Von-Hunneke Gedge, from Costessey, was taken to the A&E department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Saturday, December 14 after knee pain left him unable to straighten his leg.

He was operated on immediately to drain fluid around the knee, while a sample was sent to a laboratory, which determined he had been suffering from a staph infection.

Family and friends have raised £810 for the Buxton Ward at the NNUH. Picture: Leanne Pardon Family and friends have raised £810 for the Buxton Ward at the NNUH. Picture: Leanne Pardon

Monty had a second operation on Wednesday, December 18, and is on a course of intravenous antibiotics four times a day for the next seven to 10 days.

Doctors said he might not be home for Christmas.

His stepmother, Leanne Pardon, 35, said: "It was horrendous when we found out and Monty was in a lot of pain. We had planned to have a big Christmas this year, with reindeers, mince pies - the works. We were gutted when we were told that Monty might not be able to spend Christmas with us.

"We will be told on Christmas Eve if he can be discharged."

You may also want to watch:

But the recruitment consultant said Monty had been incredible and not let anything dampen his spirits.

She added: "He has been poked and prodded with needles, which is everything you don't want your child to go through. Monty has dealt with everything so well and is just a little trooper.

"He has currently got a mini zimmer frame and has been whizzing around the ward."

Now family and friends have rallied around the Buxton Ward at the NNUH to raise money for presents for ill children who will spend Christmas in hospital.

They set up a Whatsapp group and asked all their contacts to donate, raising £810 in 48 hours.

Ms Pardon said: "We realised how lucky Monty was as he has had his mum or dad stay with him every night in the hospital, whereas some children for whatever reason don't have that."

On Boxing Day, they will hand out the gifts based on a wish list from the NNUH, which includes Nintendo Switches, a DAB radio, a Playstation controller and fidgets.

To donate contact www.finenorwich.co.uk