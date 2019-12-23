Search

Advanced search

Family raise cash for ill children's Christmas presents after son, seven, goes to hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:08 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 23 December 2019

Monty has been a

Monty has been a "little trooper" while he fights a staph bug infection. Picture: Leanne Pardon

Archant

The family of a seven-year-old boy who may have to spend Christmas in hospital have raised hundreds of pounds to buy ill children presents.

Monty ,7, might have to spend Christmas in hospital after a knee infection. Picture: Leanne PardonMonty ,7, might have to spend Christmas in hospital after a knee infection. Picture: Leanne Pardon

Monty Von-Hunneke Gedge, from Costessey, was taken to the A&E department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Saturday, December 14 after knee pain left him unable to straighten his leg.

He was operated on immediately to drain fluid around the knee, while a sample was sent to a laboratory, which determined he had been suffering from a staph infection.

Family and friends have raised £810 for the Buxton Ward at the NNUH. Picture: Leanne PardonFamily and friends have raised £810 for the Buxton Ward at the NNUH. Picture: Leanne Pardon

Monty had a second operation on Wednesday, December 18, and is on a course of intravenous antibiotics four times a day for the next seven to 10 days.

Doctors said he might not be home for Christmas.

His stepmother, Leanne Pardon, 35, said: "It was horrendous when we found out and Monty was in a lot of pain. We had planned to have a big Christmas this year, with reindeers, mince pies - the works. We were gutted when we were told that Monty might not be able to spend Christmas with us.

"We will be told on Christmas Eve if he can be discharged."

You may also want to watch:

But the recruitment consultant said Monty had been incredible and not let anything dampen his spirits.

She added: "He has been poked and prodded with needles, which is everything you don't want your child to go through. Monty has dealt with everything so well and is just a little trooper.

"He has currently got a mini zimmer frame and has been whizzing around the ward."

Now family and friends have rallied around the Buxton Ward at the NNUH to raise money  for presents for ill children who will spend Christmas in hospital.

They set up a Whatsapp  group and asked all their contacts to donate, raising £810 in 48 hours.

Ms Pardon said: "We realised how lucky Monty was as he has had his mum or dad stay with him every night in the hospital, whereas some children for whatever reason don't have that."

On Boxing Day, they will hand out the gifts based on a wish list from the NNUH, which includes Nintendo Switches, a DAB radio, a Playstation controller and fidgets.

To donate contact  www.finenorwich.co.uk

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman calls 999 in hot curry panic

Police say eating hot curry and suffering the side effects is not a reason to call 999. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Last minute Christmas rush gives high street a festive boost

Norwich City centre busy with last minute shoppers. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists