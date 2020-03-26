Tribute paid to 94-year-old City fan who proudly wore club’s colours in hospital bed

Norwich City fan Ronald Cobb proudly wearing the club's colours in his hospital bed. Picture: Claire Booth Claire Booth

A touching tribute has been paid to an avid Norwich City fan who died in hospital this week at the age of 94.

Ronald Cobb - known to his friends and family as Ron - was such a huge Canaries fan that he insisted on wearing his City shirt in hospital and told staff he was suffering from “footballitis” in his final days.

Despite growing up in Watford, the home of another club that plays in yellow, Norwich City was always Mr Cobb’s team.

Three days after his 18th birthday, Mr Cobb was enlisted in the Royal Air Force, where he served as a mechanic for several years, which included a posting in Egypt.

He took his love of sport with him to the African nation, where he was captain of two cricket clubs and a football team.

He met his future wife Mary in Watford Town Hall in 1946, with the pair tying the knot two years later on March 6, 1948.

In the early 1970s, the pair moved to Norwich, finally giving Mr Cobb the opportunity to live in the city of the club he loved so dear.

He went on to become a butcher at the Sainsbury’s branch on Queens Road, before becoming meat manager - a role he held for the rest of his professional career.

In retirement, he moved to Heacham, near King’s Lynn to be closer to the rest of his family.

Claire Booth, his grand-daughter, said: “I do not know how he ended up supporting Norwich City, but they were always his team. He lived and breathed Norwich City - was a season ticket holder and always wanted to know how they were getting on.

“He was the most wonderful grandfather - we knew we could go to him with anything and he would always try to help.”

A funeral will be held for him next week, however, coronavirus restrictions have limited the ceremony to just five attendees - who will all be decked out in yellow and green with yellow and green flowers.

Mrs Booth added: “It is a shame we can’t do something bigger, but our hands are tied. Hopefully once all this is over we can give him the kind of send-off he rightfully deserved.”

He had three children, Anthony, Pamela and Carole, four grandchildren - Claire, Gary, Kim and Lee, and five great-grandchildren - Daisy, Charlie, Sophie, Thomas and Danielle.