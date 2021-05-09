News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family to open cafe named for 'cheeky' twins who fought rare disease

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:54 PM May 9, 2021   
Twin Teapots is a new cafe which is set to open in Kenninghall

Twin Teapots is a new cafe which is set to open in Kenninghall. It has been named after twin brothers Oscar and Phelix who have a rare genetic condition. - Credit: Leah Scott

A new café is to open in a village named after two “cheeky” boys who survived life-changing treatment and captured hearts in their community.

After losing their daughter in 2017 and watching their twin boys go through intense life-saving treatment, Leah and Shaun Scott have been through some of the most difficult years in their lives. 

But now the family, from Diss,  hope the June opening of their new café, Twin Teapots, in Kenninghall, will bring them some much-needed "fun and enjoyment”. 

In 2015, Mr and Mrs Scott were given the devastating news that their daughter, Paige, then 2, was the carrier of a life-limiting genetic condition MLD (Metachromatic Leukodystrophy) - all while pregnant with her twin boys Oscar and Phelix. 

Paige Scott, 3, who has MLD. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paige Scott pictured when she was three-years-old. She was diagnosed with genetic condition MLD in 2015 and died on November 15 in 2017. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Later that year, when the twins were born, they were given the same diagnosis. 

The were sent for medical trials in Italy in 2016, with the hope they could lead normal lives. 

But for Paige, whose condition was too advanced, her life was cruelly cut short and she died on November 15 in 2017.  

After gruelling treatment which saw Oscar in intensive care at Great Ormond Street hospital, today the five-year-old boys, who attend Kenninghall Primary, are “healthy and happy”. 

Twin Teapots is a new cafe which is set to open in Kenninghall

Twin Teapots is a new cafe which is set to open in Kenninghall. It has been named after twin brothers Oscar and Phelix who have a rare genetic condition. - Credit: Leah Scott

And they think it’s “epic” that this new café will be named after them. 

Mrs Scott said: “They are two very cheeky little boys.  

“The treatment still isn't called a cure but for now they are doing brilliantly. We take each day, week and month as it comes. 

“We have had a stressful few years and we just wanted to do something that was fun and enjoyable.” 

Twin Teapots is a new cafe which is set to open in Kenninghall.

Twin Teapots is a new cafe which is set to open in Kenninghall. - Credit: Leah Scott

The café will be run by Mrs Scott and close family-friend or “Nona”, Amanda Hope, who stayed in Italy with the boys while they had their treatment.  

During the Christmas floods, which saw a month's worth of rain fall in 24 hours, the village of Kenninghall was one of the worst hit areas and the café was damaged by the waters. 

Since then, with help from Above and Beyond Carpentry, Mrs Scott and Mrs Hope have been working hard to transform the space ready for opening on Friday, June 11. 

Twin Teapots is a new cafe which is set to open in Kenninghall. Building works are currently underway.

Twin Teapots is a new cafe which is set to open in Kenninghall. Building works are currently underway. - Credit: Leah Scott

Mrs Hope said: "We just want to say a massive thank you to everybody for your support and a special thank you to the parish council of Kenninghall, they have been extremely supportive.” 

