'Shameful' - Family's fury as man, 98, mugged outside front door

The daughter of a 98-year-old man who was mugged outside his front door has called the culprit "shameful and disrespectful" for targeting vulnerable people in the community.

The woman, who does not want to be named, said her dad was very "shaken up" after having his money and pension card snatched from his pocket on Paine Road in Norwich on April 5 between 11 and 11.30am.

Police are currently investigating the theft and are looking for a man of slim build in his 20s who was wearing a pulled-up black hoodie.

She said: "My dad has lived on that road for 62 years.

"He is stubborn and fiercely independent and won't let us get his shopping for him. He's never wanted his pension paid direct into his bank account either, so he goes up to the Co-Op every week to collect it in cash.

"While he's there he has a chat with the girls at the counter. He only lives 200 yards away and this is his routine. It's really kept him going in lockdown."

She continued: "But on this occasion there had obviously been somebody watching him. As dad was nearly home this man on a bike just knocked into him and swiped the money and pension card out of his coat pocket.

"It all happened in about five seconds flat, six yards from his front door.

"Although we've agreed the pension will go into his bank account from now on I'll be gutted if he feels he can't go into the shop anymore.

"He's angry and kicking himself for putting the money in his outside pocket, but I keep telling him that this was obviously a well-planned crime, and that the man involved has probably done it before.

"Maybe if the money had been in my dad's inside coat pocket the thief would have knocked him for six to get his hands on it. You just don't know.

"It's horrible really because my dad is such an easy target. He's old and walks slowly with a walking stick. It's just shameful and disrespectful to go for vulnerable people like that."

The granddaughter of the 98-year-old said he was a truly "amazing" man, and that she was in awe of how well he has dealt with the situation.

"I'm just concerned about it happening to others", she said.