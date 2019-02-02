Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘How do I go on?’ Family of tragic teen brand social media sites as ‘dangerous’

02 February, 2019 - 15:56
The family of Claudiu Cristea, 18, who took his own life. Left to right, father Marian, sister Monica, and mother Vasilica, holding a photo of Claudiu. Photo: Geraldine Scott

The family of Claudiu Cristea, 18, who took his own life. Left to right, father Marian, sister Monica, and mother Vasilica, holding a photo of Claudiu. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Geraldine Scott

The family of a teenager who took his own life after watching videos promoting suicide have dubbed social media sites as “dangerous”.

Claudiu Cristea, 18, was found dead in the river at Whitlingham Country Park, on September 16, 2018.

And at an inquest into his death on Thursday, it was revealed that he had been watching videos on social media where viewers were encouraged to take their own life to be with God.

Now his mother Vasilica, father Marian, and 12-year-old sister Monica, have warned against the dangers of content posted online.

Mrs Cristea, 39, said: “I just want people to know my son.”

Claudiu Cristea, 18, from Norwich but originally from Romania, took his own life after watching suicide videos online. Picture: Cristea familyClaudiu Cristea, 18, from Norwich but originally from Romania, took his own life after watching suicide videos online. Picture: Cristea family

Monica, a pupil at Thorpe St Andrew School, said her brother was very religious, and spent a lot of time taking about God and going to church.

But he also spent a lot of time on his mobile phone, watching videos on social media sites.

She said: “A lot of the time he would stay home or in bed and watch every day.”

Mrs Cristea, a carer who moved to Romania with her husband and daughter two years ago, said while Claudiu had friends he would not speak to them on social media, instead using it to watch videos.

Claudiu Cristea, 18, from Norwich but originally from Romania, took his own life after watching suicide videos online. Picture: Cristea familyClaudiu Cristea, 18, from Norwich but originally from Romania, took his own life after watching suicide videos online. Picture: Cristea family

MORE: Suicide video warning after ‘introverted and sensitive’ teenager took his own life by walking into a river

She said: “My son was very good, teachers said he’s a good boy, he was a good friend, he was friends with everybody.”

Claudiu had moved to Norwich from Romania to join his family in July 2018 when he finished school and started working as an assistant chef at a pizza place near Norwich railway station.

Mrs Cristea said the family had considered moving back to Romania but Claudiu had encouraged them to stay.

Claudiu Cristea moved to Norwich from Romania to join his family in July 2018. Picture: Cristea familyClaudiu Cristea moved to Norwich from Romania to join his family in July 2018. Picture: Cristea family

She said: “He would say ‘stay for Monica, it’s a very good school for her’. In his journal he had written ‘I want to stay in England’. My son was very worried an Monica, and worried for the world.”

She said he would become depressed about the state of the world, where people lived in poverty, and, for example, the war in Syria.

But Mrs Cristea said she felt her son had been influenced by videos which showed a man telling viewers that by taking their own life they would be joining God.

She said: “I don’t like Facebook, for people right now it is dangerous. I spoke to my son and asked him who does he speak to, but it was no one, just videos. I want for people to not believe Facebook all the time. Be careful.

Claudiu Cristea with his sister Monica. Picture: Cristea familyClaudiu Cristea with his sister Monica. Picture: Cristea family

“All the time it’s ‘look at me, wow’ but it’s dead, it’s not correct. I want everybody to know what happened to my son.

“We have no answers, we are left confused.”

Mrs Cristea’s warning comes after the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell, which highlighted the “horrific” material children were able to access online.

Molly took her own life in 2017 after viewing disturbing content about suicide on social media.

Claudiu Cristea with his father Marian. Picture: Cristea familyClaudiu Cristea with his father Marian. Picture: Cristea family

Speaking to the BBC, her father said he believed Instagram “helped kill my daughter”.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has called on social media giants to “purge” material promoting self-harm and suicide in the wake of Molly’s suicide.

Mrs Cristea said: “It’s very important for children to talk to mum and dad.”

Claudiu was found by his father 43-year-old Marian, a butcher, and his second cousin Olimpiu Simion.

Claudiu Cristea with his father Marian and sister Monica. Picture: Cristea familyClaudiu Cristea with his father Marian and sister Monica. Picture: Cristea family

Mrs Cristea said: “It’s very hard for me and Monica. How do I go on? I miss my son.”

While Mr Cristea said he had tried to block much of the incident out.

But the walls of the family’s Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, flat were adorned with photos of Claudiu and they said they could not forget him.

Mrs Cristea said Claudiu had left a note which said: “Mummy and daddy I’m sorry, I love you, I want to go for good. Please forgive me, I love you very much, soon we will be together.”

Claudiu Cristea, 18, from Norwich but originally from Romania, took his own life after watching suicide videos online. Picture: Cristea familyClaudiu Cristea, 18, from Norwich but originally from Romania, took his own life after watching suicide videos online. Picture: Cristea family

But his death was a shock as Mrs Cristea said he had planned to have a family and a life in England.

She urged others to take the time to talk to their children about social media.

“My son and my daughter are important,” she said.

“Family all the time, stay together.”

A shrine to Claudiu Cristea was left by the Rive Yare shortly after he died. Picture: ArchantA shrine to Claudiu Cristea was left by the Rive Yare shortly after he died. Picture: Archant

The family planned to have a bench put at the spot where Claudiu was found, where there is already a tribute to him.

Papyrus, a charity that works to prevent youth suicide, said it has been contacted by around 30 families in the past week who believe social media had a part to play in their children’s suicides.

Facebook said content which sensationalises self-harm and suicide “has no place on our platform”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘You never think this could happen to your child’: Mother’s heartbreak as toddler son diagnosed with rare cancer

Jaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

Pool closes after fears change in water temperature could lead to Legionnaires’ disease

Bungay pool and gym will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leeds United v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Onel Hernandez's pace could be a crucial commodity on the break at Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

MATCHDAY LIVE: Leeds Utd v Norwich City – The top two do battle in Yorkshire

We bring you live matchday coverage as Norwich City head to Championship leaders Leeds United, in a mouthwatering encouter at Elland Road.

‘We have changed the enjoyment of sport’ - bishop calls for betting adverts to be banned from football

Norwich City have been sponsored by LeoVegas since 2017.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists