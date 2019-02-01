Search

Family of missing man last seen in Norfolk renew appeal for help three years on

01 February, 2019 - 16:37
Carl Hodges, who was last seen in Norfolk in February 2016. His family has a issued a renewed appeal for information on his whereabouts. Picture: Missing People

Missing People

The family of a missing man who was last seen in Norfolk have renewed an appeal for information on his whereabouts to mark the third anniversary of his disappearance.

Carl Hodges was 33 when he went missing from Northwood, Middlesex on Wednesday, February 3 2016. It is thought he travelled to Norwich and on to Lowestoft.

His father Eddie Hodges said: “We are at a loss to express our frustration with the situation we find ourselves in.

“Since being supported by the charity Missing People we know how many more families have the same feelings year-on-year. We just hope the year 2020 gives us all a clearer vision of the problem just under the radar.”

Mr Hodges is described as white, 6ft tall and of medium build. He had blonde, short, straight hair when he went missing and was last seen wearing a black and burgundy fleece, grey trousers, a red baseball cap and white trainers, although he may have had a change of clothes with him at the time.

Eddie Hodges added that his son, a Royal Mail employee at the time of his disappearance, was last seen boarding a bus in Norwich that was heading to Lowestoft.

Missing People publicity coordinator Ian Roullier said: “Carl, if you are reading this, please call or text us on our free phone number, 116 000. It’s confidential and we can’t trace your call. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.

“The helpline is here to support people who are missing or thinking of going missing and their loved ones who are left behind.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Hodges is asked to contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk, or to call the police on 101.

Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website at www.missingpeople.org.uk/sightings.











