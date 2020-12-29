News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Family pictured kayaking along flooded road

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:57 AM December 29, 2020   
People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk.

People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk. - Credit: PA

A family have been pictured kayaking along a heavily flooded road in west Norfolk.

The group were seen making the most of the unique weather conditions on the A1101 Wash Road at Welney, near Downham Market, after heavy rain over Christmas.

People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk.

People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Drivers are usually permitted to travel at speeds of up to 60mph on the road.

But its location, inland from The Wash and on the River Great Ouse, means the road is extremely prone to flooding and occasionally closed as a result. 

People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk.

People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Heavy downpours in recent days have caused widespread flooding across Norfolk, including in Welney.

Posting a message on its website, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust has instructed visitors to access Welney Wetland Centre via Littleport or Ten Mile Bank.

People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk.

People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk. - Credit: PA

From November 2019 into January of this year, the Wash Road was closed for more than five weeks after being submerged by flood water.

In March, it was said a new barrier - to be constructed by the Environment Agency - would help protect the village from flooding.


You may also want to watch:

Flooding

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Weather

Storm Bella causes swathe of power cuts

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

People flee homes as river bursts banks for first time in 50 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Nine flood warnings in place across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus