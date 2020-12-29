Family pictured kayaking along flooded road

Published: 9:57 AM December 29, 2020

People kayak along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk. - Credit: PA

A family have been pictured kayaking along a heavily flooded road in west Norfolk.

The group were seen making the most of the unique weather conditions on the A1101 Wash Road at Welney, near Downham Market, after heavy rain over Christmas.

Drivers are usually permitted to travel at speeds of up to 60mph on the road.

But its location, inland from The Wash and on the River Great Ouse, means the road is extremely prone to flooding and occasionally closed as a result.

Heavy downpours in recent days have caused widespread flooding across Norfolk, including in Welney.

Posting a message on its website, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust has instructed visitors to access Welney Wetland Centre via Littleport or Ten Mile Bank.

From November 2019 into January of this year, the Wash Road was closed for more than five weeks after being submerged by flood water.

In March, it was said a new barrier - to be constructed by the Environment Agency - would help protect the village from flooding.



