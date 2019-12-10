Family of woman found dead at industrial estate thanks community

June Turner's family has thanked the North Walsham community for helping to search for her Photo: Brittany Woodman Archant

The family of a missing woman who was found dead on Sunday have thanked the community for their help and support.

In a post on the 'Regenerate North Walsham' Facebook page, June Turner's great niece sent a message of thanks to the community that helped search for the 75-year-old.

It said: "The family would like to send out our thanks to the local community and the police for all of their help, compassion, and thoughts throughout this difficult time.

"We have been humbled by the amount of assistance that we received from the community after June went missing in October and for all of your kind words and condolences after the sad news on Sunday.

"Thank you all."

Mrs Turner was last seen at about 8am on Monday, October 21 near Sainsbury's in North Walsham.

Since her disappearance, extensive searches were conducted. More than 450 hours of CCTV footage was inspected and at one stage people were urged to check gardens and sheds as the search developed.

The search ended when police were called at around 10.15am on Sunday, December 8, to reports that the body of a woman had been found in an industrial area off Stanford Tuck Road.