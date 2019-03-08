Family-friendly fun at Lowestoft's First Light Festival

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:43 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 12 June 2019

From left to right, Mary Davies, Cecil Rowe, Lyn Matthews, Diego Robirosa and Rosemary Lee rehearsing ahead of their 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft’s First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

From left to right, Mary Davies, Cecil Rowe, Lyn Matthews, Diego Robirosa and Rosemary Lee rehearsing ahead of their 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Lowestoft's First Light Festival will host a range of family-friendly fun throughout the 24 hour extravagansa.

From front right, Wayne Hemmingway, Genevieve Christie, Claire Whittenbury, Andy Greenacre, Charlotte McGuiness and Matthew Bayfield at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFrom front right, Wayne Hemmingway, Genevieve Christie, Claire Whittenbury, Andy Greenacre, Charlotte McGuiness and Matthew Bayfield at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Starting with the opening Samba Parade on Claremont Pier on Saturday, June 22 at 11.15am until noon, the festival will include a cosmic pirate zone from noon until 9pm, as well as on Sunday from 7.30am until noon, featuring pirate stories and wild beach activities.

Short, family-friendly films will be shown for 35 minutes at 2pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday, while Lowestoft's annual sandcastle record attempt begins at 5pm by Claremont Pier.

Other events include the Aurora science zone, where families have the chance to explore Lowestoft's ancient coastline and deep ocean with the Natural History Museum and Cefas' science stations and spotlight talks, as well as solar and moon-gazing with the Norwich Astronomical Society.

There is also the opportunity to take part in Sports by the Sea sessions, including surfing, beach volleyball, touch rugby, Zumba and ultimate frisbee, as well as dance sessions throughout the weekend.

