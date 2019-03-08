Norwich City supporters asked to wear yellow and green to say farewell to well known super fan

Norwich City fan David Powell, who was 49 Archant

Friends and family will wear yellow and green at the funeral of a Canaries' super fan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2018 Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2018

The funeral of Norwich City fan, David Powell, from Attleborough, will take place today with loved ones in the club's colours to commemorate his dedication to the club.

You may also want to watch:

The 49-year-old died in a crash on the Northern Distributor Road at Horsham St Faith near the A140 slip road towards Hellesdon on August 14.

Mr Powell had been a Canaries' supporter for many years and special tributes to him were paid at Norwich's match against Chelsea on August 24, with a minute's applause on 49 minutes to reflect his age.

In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 24/08/2019 In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 24/08/2019

The club also paid its own tribute during the 49th minute displaying an image of Mr Powell along with a message which read "David Powell, 1970-2019" and a tribute included in the match programme.

The funeral service will be held at Breckland Crematorium at 1pm.