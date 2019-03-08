Search

Advanced search

Norwich City supporters asked to wear yellow and green to say farewell to well known super fan

PUBLISHED: 08:17 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 02 September 2019

Norwich City fan David Powell, who was 49

Norwich City fan David Powell, who was 49

Archant

Friends and family will wear yellow and green at the funeral of a Canaries' super fan.

Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2018Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2018

The funeral of Norwich City fan, David Powell, from Attleborough, will take place today with loved ones in the club's colours to commemorate his dedication to the club.

You may also want to watch:

The 49-year-old died in a crash on the Northern Distributor Road at Horsham St Faith near the A140 slip road towards Hellesdon on August 14.

Mr Powell had been a Canaries' supporter for many years and special tributes to him were paid at Norwich's match against Chelsea on August 24, with a minute's applause on 49 minutes to reflect his age.

In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 24/08/2019In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 24/08/2019

The club also paid its own tribute during the 49th minute displaying an image of Mr Powell along with a message which read "David Powell, 1970-2019" and a tribute included in the match programme.

The funeral service will be held at Breckland Crematorium at 1pm.

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Revealed: How police caught teenage hacker who made £400,000 from his bedroom

Convicted hacker Elliott Gunton Photo: East Anglia News Service

Police and fire service at collision where person trapped inside vehicle

Emergency services were called to a collision in Great Yarmouth after a person was trapped inside a vehicle. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nine weeks of roadworks set to start in town

Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Revealed: How police caught teenage hacker who made £400,000 from his bedroom

Convicted hacker Elliott Gunton Photo: East Anglia News Service

Police and fire service at collision where person trapped inside vehicle

Emergency services were called to a collision in Great Yarmouth after a person was trapped inside a vehicle. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nine weeks of roadworks set to start in town

Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s worrying loss at West Ham

Head coach Daniel Farke speaks to youngster Max Aarons at full-time at the London Stadium Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: How police caught teenage hacker who made £400,000 from his bedroom

Convicted hacker Elliott Gunton Photo: East Anglia News Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists