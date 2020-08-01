Search

Advanced search

Young couple, baby and cat escape house fire

PUBLISHED: 15:36 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 01 August 2020

A crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.30pm on Friday, July 30 after two buildings on Diana Close in Toftwood went up in flames. Picture: Jarl Barnes

A crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.30pm on Friday, July 30 after two buildings on Diana Close in Toftwood went up in flames. Picture: Jarl Barnes

Archant

Houses in a quiet Dereham cul-de-sac have been seriously damaged after a large fire.

A crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.30pm on Friday, July 30 after two buildings on Diana Close in Toftwood went up in flames. Picture: Jarl Barnes A crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.30pm on Friday, July 30 after two buildings on Diana Close in Toftwood went up in flames. Picture: Jarl Barnes

Crews from Dereham and Hingham were called at 2.30pm on Friday, July 30 after the blaze in two buildings in Diana Close in Toftwood.

Firefighters used hose reels and wore breathing apparatus and also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The owner of the house where the fire started, Jarl Barnes, 51, arrived at the scene after hearing from a neighbour that the home where his late father lived, was in flames.

“I now rent out the home to a young couple who have a baby and a cat,” Mr Barnes said. “I got a call on my phone from my neighbour while I was at the pub telling me the house was on fire.

You may also want to watch:

“When I got there were fire engines and lots of damage, around the door was melted, there was lots of smoke damage and the decking looked like charcoal from a barbecue.

“All of the family living in the home managed to escape unharmed and so did the neighbours. One woman three doors down did have to go to hospital for some inhalation.”

Just two weeks ago Mr Barnes was caught up in the Ryanair bomb threat on a flight from London to Oslo.

He said: “In the last year my mum, dad, best friend and dog have all died and I have been caught up in a bomb threat. I was waiting for what was going to happen next.

“It’s unbelievable, I’m so happy that nobody was hurt or injured but it’s really upsetting as this house was the bought for my father when he moved to the UK from Norway.

“I find going back to the house difficult because of his death.”

Insurers have been back to board up the houses while an investigation takes place to see what started the fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

Local lockdown ‘last resort’ for fresh Norfolk coronavirus outbreak

A local lockdown would be a last resort to combat a fresh rise in cases of coronavirus in Norfolk, a public health director has said. Pictured, Diane Steiner. Photo: Archant

Five places in Norfolk to avoid the crowds this summer

St Benet's Abbey in Norfolk. Photo Getty Images

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

Woman sent naked photographs of child to man she met online

Claire Kelly pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Couple waiting two years for builder to start work after they paid him £6k

Dick Wolsey's garden in Worlingham where builder Rowan Parker was paid almost �6,000 to install a rainwater tank. Photo: Arcahnt

Two new restaurants open at Chapelfield shopping centre

Chi and Granary, which have both opened under the same owners at Chapelfield in Norwich. Picture: intu Chapelfield