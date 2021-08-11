Can you help football veteran Ted mark his 100th birthday?

Published: 12:06 PM August 11, 2021

Ted Kirk's family are hoping to surprise him with 100 cards for his birthday this month. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

The family of a man turning 100 this month are hoping to surprise him with enough birthday cards to make up the milestone number.

Eddy Kirk is hoping to shower his humble grandad Ted, from Hunstanton, with 100 birthday cards to make him feel special "just once".

Ted Kirk and his grandson Eddy Kirk. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

The 29-year-old, who runs a video production agency, said his grandad is part of the silent generation who get on with things "without fuss or need for praise", and that his family want to make his birthday one to remember.

Ted Kirk will turn 100 on Monday, August 30. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

Ted was born in Plumstead in London on August 30, 1921 and met his wife Mary Jones in his late 20s on a blind date.

The pair married on March 24, 1954 in Crayford and had two children together - Peter and Susan.

You may also want to watch:

The couple later retired to the Redgate estate in Hunstanton in the late 80s, where Ted currently lives. His wife died in 2011.

Ted Kirk with his wife Mary. - Credit: Kirk Family Archive

His grandson said: "His early years were spent playing football for Woolwich Poly and Bexley Town, and working as an apprentice engineer.

"During the war years he was stopped from going off to fight and instead spent it machining threads on artillery."

He added: "His mischievous sense of humour and reliance on himself before asking others for help has kept him young for so long, as well as doing the gardening and watching Arsenal play.”

Ted Kirk enjoys watching Arsenal play. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

Ted followed in his dad Henry Kirk's footballing footsteps, and played semi-professionally for the now-defunct Bexley Town FC in his early 20s.

His grandson said an anecdote of his football career at Bexley Town FC revealed the club stands were bombed in the blitz and he was among those at the club that repaired it.

He added: "We think his dad played for an amateur or veterans side, this was at a time when Arsenal Football Club was still not fully separated form the original team set up by the munitions workers at Woolwich Arsenal, of which his dad was one."

Ted Kirk pictured in his school team on the far right on the front row. - Credit: Kirk Family Archive

To send Ted a birthday card, post to our Norwich office with the following details before Wednesday, August 25:



Attn: Andrea Taylor

Cards for Ted

Archant Editorial

Prospect House

Rouen Road

Norwich NR1 IRE





