Family appeals for help in missing June Turner search after CCTV is released

PUBLISHED: 17:46 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 27 October 2019

Police continue to appeal for help to trace 75-year-old June Turner. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

The family of a woman from north Norfolk, who has been missing for almost a week, has issued a heartfelt plea to help bring her home safely.

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Turner who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk PolicePolice are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Turner who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

It comes following the release of a new CCTV image from Norfolk police, showing the last known movements of 75-year-old June Turner, of North Walsham.

Ms Turner, of Bacton Road, was reported missing at 12.15pm on Tuesday, October 22. She was last seen near to her home at the Sainsbury's fuelling garage in the town at around 8am on Monday, October 21.

Her older sister, Doreen Sayer, said it was like she had been "plucked out of thin air".

The 79-year-old of Skeyton Road, said they had been very close for years and see each other regularly.

"We've seen each other three or four times a week since she moved to the town to be closer to me," she said.

"She would also ring me in the mornings. On Tuesday she did not ring. That's when I knew something was wrong."

Mrs Sayer said she stays in the town and follows a regular routine.

She added: "She was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year and it is in the advanced stages.

"She walks with little steps and it is a very distinctive walk."

Before her diagnosis, Mrs Sayer described her sister as "sociable" but added: "These days she is more shy and quiet - she loves doing a daily crossword."

Ms Turner was also known in her childhood home of Cromer, possibly by her maiden name of Aldis. She also has links to Great Yarmouth, where she used to work, and New Cosstessy, where she previously lived.

Niece Sharon Humphrey asked that if anyone came across her aunt to help her as she may be confused.

She said: "Speak friendly to her and get her somewhere safe and call the police."

Officers issued a large scale search earlier this week with police dogs, helicopter and drone. A community search also took place on Sunday, October 27.

Posters appealing for information will be issued from North Walsham police station, on Yarmouth Road, from 11am on Monday, October 28.

Ms Turner is described as white, 4ft11, with short brown permed hair. It is believed she is wearing a faded black baseball cap and glasses with a gold frame.

Inspector Matthew Stuart said: "We still remain committed in our search for June and are urging members of the public for their help as we approach a week since she was reported missing.

"Tomorrow we will be gathering in North Walsham town centre to hand out leaflets in the hope that we can encourage people to remain vigilant and help in our search for June. We encourage any members of the public who wish to help to meet us at North Walsham Police Station at 11am tomorrow morning (Monday 28 October).

"We are asking all residents, those particularly from the North Walsham and Cromer area to check gardens, garages, sheds, check any CCTV or look at any dashcam footage they may have.

"We have also released a CCTV image of Junes last sighting and it's believed she is wearing a long, navy and white woollen jumper, blue jeans, brown shoes, a blue baseball cap and a black puffer jacket.

"If anyone has any information we encourage them to get in touch"

Anyone who may have seen Ms Turner, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, is urged to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 156 of Tuesday, October 22 2019.

