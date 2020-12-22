Families of Norfolk-based troops deployed in Poland get festive surprise

Published: 11:13 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 11:28 AM December 22, 2020

Families of Norfolk-based soldiers deployed in Poland over the festive season have received luxury Christmas food hampers.

Soldiers from The Regimental Associations from 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards based in Swanton Morley, also known as 'The Welsh Cavalry', and Royal Yeomanry are deployed on Operation CABRIT in Poland, supporting NATO over Christmas.

To spread some festive cheer hampers were sent to both the 140 troops deployed in Poland as well as the families and next of kin left in the UK.

Pauline and Jeremy Eveleigh, Father and Mother of Tpr Everleigh who is away in Poland - Credit: Army Press Office

The hampers were handed to families by soldiers across Wales and other areas of the UK, including Scotland, Norfolk and Northern Ireland, where they were travelling home on leave.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, soldiers will conduct rest and recuperation within Poland to reduce the cross-border travel risks of Covid so the hampers will "mean even more this year"according to retired officer Mark Ashley-Miller.

He said: “It is a privilege to hand out a small thank you from the Army to the families who will be missing sitting down with their loved one this Christmas.”

The hampers have been created by The Ludlow Farm Shop in Shropshire and each product inside is branded with the cap badges of the two regiments. - Credit: Army Press Office

