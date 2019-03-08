Families enjoy special picnic at National Trust hall

Families from Swaffham enjoyed a special picnic held by Family Action at the National Trust's Oxburgh Hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 50 guests enjoyed the picnic, on July 7, which celebrated the life of Octavia Hill, who founded of the two charities.

You may also want to watch:

The free event was one of several Family Monsters Picnics being held at locations across the country, as part of Family Action's 150th anniversary celebrations.

David Holmes, chief executive of Family Action, said: "We organised the Family Monsters picnics to give families the opportunity to relax together, to talk and reconnect and above all have fun and it was fantastic to have so many local families come along to help us celebrate our 150th anniversary."

Richard Burlingham, from the National Trust, said: "It's been great to welcome families to Oxburgh Hall though our partnership with Family Action, we look forward to this growing partnership providing new opportunities for us to work together more in the near future."