Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Dozens of families left without electricity after power cut

PUBLISHED: 08:41 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 27 January 2019

An unexpected power cut has affected 90 homes on the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Diss. Picture: UK Power Network

An unexpected power cut has affected 90 homes on the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Diss. Picture: UK Power Network

Archant

Almost 100 homes on the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Diss have been left without electricity after a power cut caused by a fault.

UK Power Networks received multiple reports about homes without power at shortly before 7am on Sunday in areas of the IP22 postcode.

Electricity losses were reported in areas around the villages of Palgrave, Redgrave, Botesdale, Hinderclay , Wortham and Rickinghall.

A spokesman from UKPN said: “We became aware of this power cut at 7.04am. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

“Engineers are now on site in the Diss area, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

“Customers may be concerned at this time about the food in your fridge and freezer. Food should keep for up to six hours in the fridge, and between 15-24 hours in the freezer if you can avoid opening them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prince Philip tells Norfolk car crash victim he is ‘deeply sorry’

Prince Philip's car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a crash on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Absolutely shocking’ police arrest driver caught more than three times over the limit and driving with a missing front tyre

A car was stopped by police on the A11 missing a front wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

New designs to be unveiled for major £80m homes and jobs revamp for former shoe factory

St Mary's Works, off Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police warn abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk

An abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

40 drivers caught in speeding crackdown, including one who overtook police at 116mph

A lorry driver who had not been taking breaks was among the drivers stopped during a Norfolk police crackdown. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

New designs to be unveiled for major £80m homes and jobs revamp for former shoe factory

St Mary's Works, off Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Prince Philip tells Norfolk car crash victim he is ‘deeply sorry’

Prince Philip's car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a crash on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-2 deadlock against the Blades

Norwich City were pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Snow could be on the way to Norfolk, but forecasters stress ‘considerable uncertainty’

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists