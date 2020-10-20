Families moved to tears after church lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week

St Edmund’'s Church in Downham Market was lit up by J.R Light & Sound for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day 2020. Picture: Madison Shell Archant

Families that have experienced “terrible pain and anguish” over the loss of a baby were moved to tears after a Norfolk church was lit up in support of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Grieving parents were touched by the projection of blue and pink colours on St Edmund’s church in Downham Market in honour of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day 2020.

The church’s rector Father James Mather set up the display on Thursday, October 15 after a local representative of CRADLE, a charity supporting bereaved parents through pregnancy loss, asked if the church would support the national awareness week.

Fr Mather said: “I immediately thought of Jamie Robinson, because of the fabulous job J.R Light & Sound had done in May of lighting up St Edmund’s Church for the final ‘Clap for Carers’ Thursday. It was good to get him on board.

“Setting up from mid-afternoon, JR made sure their rig would cover the whole church building for the ‘Wave of Prayer’ from 7 to 8pm. And it was a spectacular result in blue and pink.”

The rector said Covid precautions were in place and a “good stream of visitors” attended the site during the hour long light up.

He added: “This included mums and dads who had experienced personally the terrible pain and anguish of the loss of a baby in utero or in early weeks after birth.

“Some with recent experience and others from years or even decades ago. There were expressions of appreciation, thanks, and the healing gift of tears.

“Once upon a time, not that long ago, miscarriage, still birth and neonatal death were more or less brushed under the carpet and spoken of, if spoken of at all, in hushed tones.

“But this is such a profound experience, and surely the greatest fear of all expectant parents. When tragedy strikes it has to be acknowledged or healing cannot take place.

“We give thanks for the opportunity to work with the community and be involved with what is clearly such an important occasion to people.”