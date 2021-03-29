City parks 'back to life' as sun shines at the start of step two of roadmap
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
The sun was shining as people flocked to Norwich parks to take advantage of further Covid restrictions being eased.
With groups of six from any household or a group of any size from up to two households now able to meet outdoors, the city parks proved a popular spot.
By lunchtime, car parks at both Eaton Park and Waterloo Park were packed as people struggled to find any spaces.
Plenty of bicycles, scooters, footballs and picnics could be seen as children and families enjoyed the sunshine.
Mother Meriel Whitty met up with her friend Michelle Gurner and their children, Gabriella, four, Evangeline, four, and Cece, one, at Eaton Park. The two mothers both work on the Phoenix Purple course at City College Norwich but have not seen each other for "ages".
You may also want to watch:
Mrs Whitty said: "The fates have aligned today. The sun is out, it's the Easter holidays and the restrictions have lifted. Now is the time to appreciate where we are. It's a beautiful setting here."
The two families enjoyed a picnic in the park together, while Mrs Gurner was set to meet up with another friend in the evening to enjoy sushi in the same spot.
Most Read
- 1 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
- 2 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
- 3 Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer
- 4 7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney
- 5 Q&A: How are lockdown restrictions changing from Monday?
- 6 PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk
- 7 'Hideous' or 'beautiful'? Beach hut designs divide opinion
- 8 New scheme aimed at making town Norfolk's greenest
- 9 Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs
- 10 WATCH: Historic moment for Hernandez as he nets first Cuba goal
She said: "It's nice for my girls to be able to socialise together. Even in nursery, there are restrictions on the equipment they are allowed. It's a little slice of normality and we have loved today."
Nearby, 87-year-old John Reynolds, who lives on South Park Avenue, was sitting on a bench with another household. He is also meeting a friend from Thorpe Marriott in the city tomorrow having not seen her since December.
Mr Reynolds said: "I am lucky I am just across the road which is lovely."
Kath Edwards also met up with her daughter Stacy Lane, who works at the N&N, at Eaton Park with her son Harry running around kicking a football.
Mrs Edwards said: "We just about found a space in the car park. It's just a case of being sensible. We have both had our jabs and we are taking it as it comes rather than making loads of plans. I just hope everyone follows the restrictions."
Waterloo Park was teeming with dogwalkers and families sitting on rugs. Sarah Croft and Emma Weston brought their children Cocoa, Grace and Maisy, who all attend St Clements Hill Primary, to the park.
Mrs Croft said: "It's nice for them to finally be able to meet up outside of school. For my five-year-old daughter, it is the first time she has been able to meet with friends in a year. We have come for lunch for a couple of hours in the sunshine."
Emma Clarke had walked to the park with her two daughters Pippa and Anika, as well as their seven-year-old Lancashire Heeler dog Marge.
Mrs Clarke said: "We have got plenty of plans to see friends over the next few days in Earlham Park and Eaton Park."
Mothers Hayley Ratcliffe and Kirstin Munroe, whose children attend Falcon Junior School, said they planned to come to the park whatever the weather with it now being step two of the government roadmap.
Another parent, Amber Wood, was sat on a rug with another household with bikes, a football and a water pistol in the vicinity. She said: "We decided we would come about a week ago even if it was cloudy."
Sitting on her bike in the park was nine-year-old Kitty Reynolds of Notre Dame School with her mother Jenny and schoolfriend.
Kitty said: "I have been looking forward to today for ages. Before Covid everything was normal and then everything changed and there was nothing to do which was frustrating.
"I have thought quite a lot about how precious life is and not to take it for granted."
Joolz Bailey has been walking her dog in the park most days during lockdown, and she said it has normally been just her and other dogwalkers. "It is so busy today and the park has come back to life'" she said. "There is a different atmosphere."