Families celebrate the humble apple at rural museum

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 October 2019

Freddie and Martha Keane check out the apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Freddie and Martha Keane check out the apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Apple was the dish of the day at a popular visitor attraction.

Gabriella Kassahun, 2, enjoys an apple with her cousins at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Gabriella Kassahun, 2, enjoys an apple with her cousins at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The annual Apple Day on October 13 at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, near Dereham, which has been celebrated for 30 years, was attended by children, parents and grandparents.

Ralph Whitty,3, Joseph Ward, 4 and Gabriella Kassahun, 2, enjoy their apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Ralph Whitty,3, Joseph Ward, 4 and Gabriella Kassahun, 2, enjoy their apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Emily Parker, from the museum, said: "People know Apple Day is the one day to go to. It is quite a nice thing because in October most events have finished.

Sam, Evie and Maddie Thomas have a go at apple printing at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Sam, Evie and Maddie Thomas have a go at apple printing at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

"It is a nice occasion to get out and celebrate this beloved fruit that people might not know much about. They can learn about it and have a great family day out.

A child enjoys watching the apple press at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.A child enjoys watching the apple press at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

"It is about learning what varieties you have in your garden and getting people outside."

Crowds enjoy trying the apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Crowds enjoy trying the apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The event included apple identification, chainsaw carving and visitors could see three apple press machines in action - one of which was making cider.

Martha Keane, 8, shows off an apple at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Martha Keane, 8, shows off an apple at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Stalls were also selling apple-related food from cakes to crumbles.

Isaac Ward, 1, enjoys an apple at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Isaac Ward, 1, enjoys an apple at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Oliver Jeffery, 3, with his apple at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Oliver Jeffery, 3, with his apple at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Joseph Ward, 4, enjoys an apple at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Joseph Ward, 4, enjoys an apple at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Callie Childerhouse, 5, tries some apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Callie Childerhouse, 5, tries some apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Hundreds of apples on display at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Hundreds of apples on display at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

