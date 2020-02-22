Search

Road closed and more than 450 homes left without power after tree falls down

PUBLISHED: 11:24 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 22 February 2020

Heydon Road in Aylsham had to be closed after a tree fell down. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

A road in north Norfolk had to be shut for two hours after a large tree fell over onto power cables.

Heydon Road in Aylsham, about a mile away from Blickling Hall, was closed off by officers from Norfolk police shortly before 10am on Saturday, February 22 after strong winds caused a tree to blow over.

An inspector for Norfolk Constabulary said: "When the tree came down it did cause some problems with overhead power cables but they have all been checked out and are sorted."

UK Power Networks confirmed that more than 450 properties lost power over seven different postcode areas as a result of the tree falling.

A statement posted on its website read: "We had to turn off power in [the] area so our engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network."

The power was expected to be out for around three hours.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map .

