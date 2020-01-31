Search

Disruption after fallen tree blocks line between Diss and Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:48 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 31 January 2020

A fallen tree has caused disruption for Greater Anglia passengers. Picture: Stuart Anderson

A fallen tree has caused disruption for Greater Anglia passengers. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

Rail services have been disrupted after a fallen tree damaged overhead electric wires between Diss and Norwich.

The fallen tree means some lines are blocked with Greater Anglia warning passengers that train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

The rail operator said Network Rail staff will be carrying out repairs and hope to have the problem resolved as soon as possible.

But disruption is expected until about 2pm.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have apologised if journeys have been affected by this disruption.

Specific train service alterations can be seen at www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

