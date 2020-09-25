Search

Fallen tree blocks school bus in North Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:29 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 25 September 2020

Sanders Coaches' 202 service has been blocked by a fallen tree. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Sanders Coaches' 202 service has been blocked by a fallen tree. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A fallen tree has blocked a school bus in North Norfolk causing delays on of up to 30 minutes.

The Sanders 202 school bus which serves Wells Alderman Peel and Wells Primary School in North Norfolk has been blocked mid-route by a fallen tree.

As a result the bus has been forced to stop and a replacement service has been sent out to complete the pick up from Cley.

Sanders Coaches tweeted: “School bus 202 for Wells Alderman Peel and Wells Primary School has been blocked by a fallen tree, a replacement vehicle has been sent out via a different route to get to the pick up from Cley but may be running up to 30 minutes late, please bear with us we are on our way.”

