Norfolk Police warning after fallen tree blocks road
PUBLISHED: 07:27 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:27 28 November 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011
Motorists have been warned about a fallen tree in Norfolk.
Police are urging motorists in North Walsham to avoid Bacton Road after a fallen tree has completely blocked the road this morning (Thursday, November 28).
Drivers in the area have been asked to try and find an "alternative route".
Norfolk Police have issued a warning on social media.
They tweeted: "#Norfolkroads : Bacton Road, North Walsham, there is a tree down completely blocking the road, Please avoid area, and find an alternative route - thanks for your patience..."
More to follow.
