Norfolk Police warning after fallen tree blocks road

PUBLISHED: 07:27 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:27 28 November 2019

Motorists have been warned about a fallen tree in Norfolk.

Police are urging motorists in North Walsham to avoid Bacton Road after a fallen tree has completely blocked the road this morning (Thursday, November 28).

Drivers in the area have been asked to try and find an "alternative route".

Norfolk Police have issued a warning on social media.

They tweeted: "#Norfolkroads : Bacton Road, North Walsham, there is a tree down completely blocking the road, Please avoid area, and find an alternative route - thanks for your patience..."

More to follow.

