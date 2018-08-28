Fallen tree blocks one lane of A146
PUBLISHED: 15:24 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 08 February 2019
Archant
A fallen tree has caused disruption for motorists this afternoon as the region braces itself for Storm Erik.
Suffolk Police were called shortly after 2.35pm this afternoon (February 8) to a report of a fallen tree on the A146.
The tree is blocking one lane of the road near Worlingham, affecting traffic heading southbound towards Lowestoft, roughly one mile from the level crossing.
Storm Erik is set to batter the UK today with powerful gusts expected to reach 70mph along the coast and inland gusts of 50mph.
It is expected to hit the area this afternoon, with high winds expected to continue over the weekend.
The road reopened at 3.15pm.
