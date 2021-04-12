News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood ravaged school set for £1.6m remodelling work

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 8:43 PM April 12, 2021   
Edward Savage, the fifth and current headteacher of Falcon Junior School in Sprowston.

A school hit by a year of flooding issues is to be supported by a £1.6m council project to remodel classrooms and toilets.  

Falcon Junior school in Sprowston has undergone considerable repairs following extensive flooding which first began in February 2019.  

The majority of the school’s 462 pupils were forced to relocate to White House Farm School – a 30-minute walk away – before all pupils were moved into a temporary building in the school grounds.  

Flood repairs complete, Norfolk County Council has appointed Munnings Builders as the contractors to remodel and redecorate the building in a project estimated to cost £1.6m.  

Falcon Junior School, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A council spokesman said the enabling works are now under way with works ongoing for the coming months while pupils remain in the temporary building.  

Headteacher, Edward Savage said he is excited to have everyone back in the school building 

“We are really thankful, after suffering so much disruption over the last two years with building and premises issues, to receive the council's support in remodelling the main school building at Falcon Junior.   

“The building has been vacant since January 17, 2020, with our pupils and staff being relocated.  

“We are really excited at the prospect of the children getting back to the school and having a more coherent layout internally which will improve teaching and learning." 

Mr Savage said the refurbishment will bring the school up to a much higher standard and the school can look forward to a "brighter future" following a period of challenging times. 

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services.

John Fisher, the cabinet member for children’s services at Norfolk County Council, said it was important to get the pupils back into their original school building. 

He said he now hopes all pupils are back in their original classrooms from the start of the new term in September.   

He said: “It’s been a long, drawn-out process, the county council felt that we needed to do something, we didn’t want to put extra financial pressure on the school.  

“We hope everyone will be satisfied with the result.” 


