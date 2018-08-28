Thousands to be spent on revamping Fakenham town centre

Benbows is one of the shops that will be improved under the scheme. Picture: Supplied by Richard Lynam Archant

More than £60,000 has been secured to help Fakenham town centre thrive.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tudor Tea Rooms is one of the shops that will be improved under the scheme. Picture: Supplied by Richard Lynam. Tudor Tea Rooms is one of the shops that will be improved under the scheme. Picture: Supplied by Richard Lynam.

Fakenham Town Council has been successful in its bid for Market Towns Initiative funding from North Norfolk District Council and will receive £26,800 to redecorate shops in the town centre, as well as boosting their ability to compete online.

Under the Market Towns Initiative, £35,550 has also been given to support local events in the town and another £2,525 will be used to print a heritage guide of Fakenham, meaning a total of £62,416.67 has been provided for Fakenham.

The ‘Fakenham Facelift’ scheme will see four local shops in Norwich Street, which are Benbows, Tudor Café, The Larder and Martha and Me, given a design makeover and repaint in an effort to bring freshness, more colour and provide a more attractive shopping experience.

It is also hoped that the money provided can improve these retailers’ online presence to give smaller retailers more of a chance to thrive.

Fakenham town mayor George Acheson. Picture: Ian Burt Fakenham town mayor George Acheson. Picture: Ian Burt

Mayor of Fakenham George Acheson said: “The town council has a permanent commitment to Fakenham’s smaller retail businesses.

“This grant will enable good small shops to bring more character, colour and benefit to our town, helping them to thrive when so many in similar towns are dying.”

Designers, shop-fitters and painters and decorators have all been interviewed and the town council has also reviewed legal issues and web designers and is now in the process of putting together a final plan for implementation in the spring of 2019.

The town council had highlighted the Fakenham Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan describing the town as having “poor modern shop fronts and signage” as a reason for the application for the ‘Fakenham Facelift’ scheme.

The Fakenham Town Heritage Trail brochure, which has received £2,525 of funding, will guide visitors and residents to the historic sites around the town and aims to make local businesses more visible.