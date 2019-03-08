Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Residents save important wildlife site where Tesco wanted to develop

PUBLISHED: 17:52 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 23 May 2019

Donors David Hunter, Anne Priestly and Robin Parker meet Adrian Blumfield, Chief Operations Director of Hawk and Owl Trust at Star Meadow to inspect the piece of land they have just helped secure from future development. Picture: Steve Norris.

Donors David Hunter, Anne Priestly and Robin Parker meet Adrian Blumfield, Chief Operations Director of Hawk and Owl Trust at Star Meadow to inspect the piece of land they have just helped secure from future development. Picture: Steve Norris.

Archant

Wildlife campaigners are celebrating victory over supermarket giant Tesco after protecting an important nature site from development.

An aerial shot of Star Meadow. Picture: Steve NorrisAn aerial shot of Star Meadow. Picture: Steve Norris

Wildlife campaigners are celebrating victory over a supermarket giant after protecting an important nature site from development.

Fakenham residents have joined forces with a wildlife charity to buy a site near the town centre called Star Meadow.

Star Meadow was previously owned by Tesco and the company hoped to develop the land, but access was difficult and the meadow was left.

Concerns remained that the development proposals could be revisited in the future.

Picture: Bog bean, one of the rare plants that grows at Star Meadow. Picture: Su Gough/H&OT.Picture: Bog bean, one of the rare plants that grows at Star Meadow. Picture: Su Gough/H&OT.

Fakenham resident Robin Parker, 74, bought the neighbouring fields - known as Edmundson's Acres - in 2014.

You may also want to watch:

With the help of the Hawk and Owl Trust, a national wildlife conservation charity based in Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, Mr Parker is already turning these into a nature reserve with special emphasis on wildflowers and invertebrates.

Mr Parker bought the land and immediately set about raising money to save the orchids, Bog Bean and Ragged Robin, all scarce wild flowers, that could be found growing there.

Barn owls, tawny owls and otters are frequently seen and the meadow is a site for the rare Desmoulin's Whorled Snail.

Mr Parker said: "Star Meadow is a wonderful place, joining up with Edmonson's Acres in the important and beautiful River Wensum valley, and securing this place will enable us to protect this site for wildlife and the community forever."

The meadow is on the west side of town behind the Tesco superstore and is part of an area of meadows just off of Gogg's Mill Road. The whole area, once known as Back Common, is along the old course of the River Wensum before it was canalised and the river moved to its current course.

With a rich history, but never having been ploughed, these meadows represent a rare link with natural habitats and will revert to wild flower meadows relatively quickly with the reintroduction of careful grazing and habitat management.

Adrian Blumfield, the Hawk and Owl Trust's chief operations director, said: "This is a fantastic place in the centre of Fakenham, which many residents didn't even know was here. It will now take several years of conservation work to restore the land and we plan to engage with the residents and schools when we are able to offer activities."

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Sentencing of fraudsters for £225,000 scam postponed for six weeks

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Farke maps out his transfer aims for Norwich City

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber will strive to equip Norwich City for the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

Residents save important wildlife site where Tesco wanted to develop

Donors David Hunter, Anne Priestly and Robin Parker meet Adrian Blumfield, Chief Operations Director of Hawk and Owl Trust at Star Meadow to inspect the piece of land they have just helped secure from future development. Picture: Steve Norris.

Anger as number of jobs facing axe due to Norfolk children’s centres closures is revealed

One-year-old Esca Bootman at a previous protest at County Hall against the closure of the children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists