Fakenham soldier killed in First World War remembered in French village where he was buried

PUBLISHED: 11:46 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:18 15 November 2018

Cecil Bowles from Fakenham who died during the First World War has been honoured in a special ceremony in France.

Cecil Bowles from Fakenham who died during the First World War has been honoured in a special ceremony in France. Picture: Supplied by Daniel Joslin

A soldier from Fakenham who died during the First World War has been honoured in a special ceremony in France.

Cecil Bowles was 22 years old when he left Fakenham to travel to the port of Marseilles to join the troop ship HMS Transylvania which was heading for Alexandria, Egypt.

The ship was hit by two torpedoes and sank, killing 404 people.

Cecil’s body washed up ashore at St Jean Cap Ferrat, a small French fishing village where he was buried in the cemetery.

The mayor of St Jean Cap Ferrat, serving military personnel and local dignitaries fell silent in front of Cecil’s grave whilst the British national anthem was played by the local military band.

Elsewhere, the standard bearer for both the Fakenham branch of the Royal British Legion and Norfolk as a whole has represented the county at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Kenneth Thomas carried the county standard at the event in London on November 10, which commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

