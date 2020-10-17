Sadness as pub announces permanent closure

Pubgoers have reacted with sadness at news of a north Norfolk pub’s permanent closure.

Inside the Henry IV pub in Fakenham. Picture: Greene King Inside the Henry IV pub in Fakenham. Picture: Greene King

The Henry IV pub - also known as the Hungry Horse - in Greenway Lane, Fakenham, will not be able to reopen.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: “Me and the team, would like to thank all our loyal customers who supported us over the years.

“We are sad to have to say that the Henry IV will not be opening its doors to you all again.

“We wish you all the best. Thank you and goodbye from us all.”

The Henry IV opened in 1956, and it was re-branded as the Hungry Horse - part of Suffolk brewer Greene King’s pub chain of the same name - in 2000.

But the Henry IV sign remained over the door, and after a more recent refurbishment it was no longer listed as a Hungry Horse pub, and new Henry IV signage was put up.

Earlier this month Greene King announced it was shutting 79 of its pubs and cutting up to 800 jobs across the country, saying the end of the government’s furlough scheme and the 10pm curfew were behind the move.

There was an outpouring of sadness over the news on the pub’s social media page, with one former regular commenting: “Sad times x much love from the Thursday night clan.”

Another comment read: “Very sad news, hope you all manage to get work elsewhere, very sad times right now for so many.

“Good luck to you all whatever you go on to do.”

Somebody else said: “We have had some lovely times in here over the years, thanks so much for always looking after us so well.”

In July, the pub said it was having difficulty reopening under the post-lockdown guidelines, saying: “Unfortunately, despite the government announcing pubs can reopen on the 4th of July, we currently have to remain closed as our lovely pub has lots of nooks and crannies, and we can’t guarantee safe social distancing.”