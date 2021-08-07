'Holiday season' blamed as post office to close for week

Published: 11:11 AM August 7, 2021

The post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, closed on January 20. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A town centre post office will close for a week from Monday due to a staff shortage blamed on "the holiday season".

Fakenham Post Office, on Miller's Walk, will close from Monday August 9 and will reopen on Monday August 16, after staff who were meant to work were "no longer available".

The Post Office is urging customers to use alternative branches in Great Ryburgh and Little Snoring.

A spokesperson said: "Millers Walk Post Office will be temporarily closed from Monday 9 August and it is due to re-open on Monday 16 August.

"This is due to short-term staffing difficulties during the holiday season as planned relied staff are no longer available.

You may also want to watch:

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure.

"Alternative branches include Great Ryburgh and Little Snoring.”



