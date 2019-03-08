Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fakenham Parish Church remains vigilant against slavery

PUBLISHED: 11:42 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 28 June 2019

Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Matthew Farmer

As national campaigns teach us to "Spot It and Stop It", Fakenham Parish Church will host a talk on how to recognise modern slavery.

You may also want to watch:

Reverend Francis Mason said the church was vital in fighting slavery: "We want people to come here to feel safe, and people who are expolited often seek out the church community. There is a church in every community, and we need everyone to be vigilant, those in the church and beyond it as well.

"There are times I have come in to lock up, and have found people there who have clearly taken sanctuary in the church because they are so terrified of what is going on beyond it. You have to be aware this can happen anywhere, even here, and keep a keen eye out for it."

The talk will be held Monday 8 July at 7.30pm, in the Parish Church's Trinity Room. Speaker Kerry Brighouse is from the Clewer Initiative, a Church of England project to detect and help the estimated 136,000 slavery victims nationwide.

Most Read

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Heise ready to challenge at Norwich City after injury held up early progress

Philip Heise is finally ready to press his claims for Premier League action after his January move Picture Archant

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Yet another twist to Wetherspoons saga in Norfolk town

The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists