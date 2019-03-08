Fakenham Parish Church remains vigilant against slavery

Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Matthew Farmer

As national campaigns teach us to "Spot It and Stop It", Fakenham Parish Church will host a talk on how to recognise modern slavery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Reverend Francis Mason said the church was vital in fighting slavery: "We want people to come here to feel safe, and people who are expolited often seek out the church community. There is a church in every community, and we need everyone to be vigilant, those in the church and beyond it as well.

"There are times I have come in to lock up, and have found people there who have clearly taken sanctuary in the church because they are so terrified of what is going on beyond it. You have to be aware this can happen anywhere, even here, and keep a keen eye out for it."

The talk will be held Monday 8 July at 7.30pm, in the Parish Church's Trinity Room. Speaker Kerry Brighouse is from the Clewer Initiative, a Church of England project to detect and help the estimated 136,000 slavery victims nationwide.