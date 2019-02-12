‘It’s bad for our town’ - council to discuss car park concerns

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 February 2019

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham are to be discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A busy car park which has been the source of frequent complaints from members of the public is set to be discussed by a town council, due to concerns over how it is being operated.

Fakenham mayor George Acheson has spoken about the issues surrounding Millers Walk Car Park. Picture: Ian BurtFakenham mayor George Acheson has spoken about the issues surrounding Millers Walk Car Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Ongoing issues around the handing out of fines to those using Millers Walk Car Park in Fakenham are set to be discussed by Fakenham Town Council at a meeting on Tuesday, February 19.

The car park is managed by London based CBGA Robson and National Parking Enforcement Ltd deals with the issuing of fines.

Users are entitled to two free hours of parking and must input their number plate into a machine in order to get a ticket.

Mayor of Fakenham, George Acheson, said: “What I’m aware of is that every week we get letters of complaint about parking fines.

“The fines are harsh. It’s ridiculous, the people who complain say they will never come back to the town. It’s bad publicity for the town.

“Some months ago we were getting a real lot of complaints saying that people got a second demand but hadn’t got a first demand. That practice seems to have stopped now.

“The town council feels very strongly about this.”

Mr Acheson said the town council has previously written to CBGA Robson to express these concerns and will now consider writing again.

Peter Bellman, managing partner at CBGA Robson, said: “Our objective is to improve the attractiveness of Fakenham as a town and for the retailers.

“I have cancelled numerous parking tickets, normally people have just made a mistake.

“We are not trying to get a fine, we are trying to stop people who work in the offices parking there all day. At our expense we are changing the machines to make them better for people there.”

A spokesperson for National Parking Enforcement Ltd said: “The percentage of drivers issued charges for breaching the terms and conditions for parking averages out at only 0.61pc.

“If we compare this to the UK national average of 1.2pc, this demonstrates that Millers Walk Car Park enjoys high numbers of visitors with a low number of issues.”

