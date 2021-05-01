Town lido could create 50 new jobs, says campaign leader

Published: 2:57 PM May 1, 2021

The group behind a campaign to build an outdoor swimming pool in Fakenham has released more details of their vision for the lido - including that it could create as many as 50 new jobs.

Earlier this month Active Fakenham launched a campaign to build a lido in the town, a project the chairman of the group described as "a burning issue" for the area.

Less than two weeks since the project was launched, more than 1,100 people have signed a petition backing the idea and calling for Norfolk County Council, North Norfolk District Council and Fakenham Town Council to work together to also support it.

And now, Richard Crook, the chairman of Active Fakenham has released more details of what the group hope the pool will look like.

Richard Crook of Active Fakenham has outlined ambitious plans for events in the town. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Mr Crook said: "The lido is a much needed and popular project for the town. It would provide health and well-being benefits, be COVID resilient, generate income so not cost anything to run, it will create jobs and training opportunities and will support the town centre by bringing additional people to the town.

"We hope to make it carbon neutral and make minimum use of disposable plastics."

Mr Crook previously said the pool could be built on a site off Trap Lane or another site near the junction of Highfield Road and Field Lane - a site where there is currently a derelict swimming pool.

He said the group had seen a report which looked at a similar lido project which was run as a stand-alone charity and employed 50 people, mainly on a part-time basis across lifeguard roles, a cafe and teaching positions and hoped the Fakenham pool could do the same.

Mr Crook added: "Obviously, the structure of the company would be something that would come from the feasibility study. In addition to these jobs, there would clearly be knock-on employment effects to the town, many training opportunities etc."

He said the current idea for the pool was for it to have both a 50m pool and a children's pool both of which would be fully accessible and run with an environmental approach to energy and water use.

A cafe offering refreshments, dedicated changing areas and possible connections to other facilities in the town.

The petition can be found at www.change.org/p/north-norfolk-district-council-build-the-fakenham-lido



