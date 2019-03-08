Staff celebrate library's 50th birthday with longest serving users

Staff at Fakenham Library have been celebrating its 50th birthday with some of its longest serving users. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

A north Norfolk library’s 50th birthday has been marked with a special celebration involving staff and some of its longest serving users.

Fakenham Library's birthday celebration included cake and live music and some of the library's oldest recorded members, who signed up over 30 years ago when the system to record membership started, also attended.

Fakenham's first library and reading room was established in the late 19th century and was housed in the Corn Exchange.

When the Corn Exchange was converted into a cinema in 1926, the library moved to what was then known as the Central School.

There were a few more moves until April 21, 1969, when the new, current library on Oak Street was opened.

It was part of a council development of 2.5 acres and included the building of a youth centre, which is now the district and town council offices and community centre.