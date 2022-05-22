PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day

Gallery

Amy Godwin and Liberty James at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

There was plenty of glitz and glamour on show at Fakenham Racecourse's season finale.

Racegoers pulled on their very best frocks on Sunday as the popular course hosted its hugely popular ladies day.

From L to R: Beth Hammond, Ellie Mendham, Ella May Tammell, Ellen Hutton and Bethany Moore dressed to impress at Fakenham Races Ladies Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The seven-race Jarrold Ladies Raceday marked the conclusion of the 2021/22 National Hunt Racing season.

Al Roc came out on top in the feature race, the £20,000 Jarrold Handicap Chase (4.25pm), beating 2/1 favourite Percussion over the two-mile and five-furlong distance.

From L to R: Nancy Kemp, Julie Tebble-Eastwick and Margo Lewis-Wilson at Fakenham Races Ladies Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

But off the track it was a host of colourful dresses and elaborate hats which caught the eye, on what is a highlight in the social calendar for many Norfolk families.

Check out our gallery of images featuring the best-dressed punters on ladies day.

Penny Chapman is a vision in red at Fakenham Races Ladies Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

From L to R: Sophie Bray, Sue Underhill-Smith, Lauren Westwood, Sara Westwood and Trudi Bradley at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Jenny Milburn at Fakenham Racecourse on Ladies Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

From L to R: Katrina Temple, Ian Temple, Chloe Rissen, Chris Cracknell, Jemma Appleton-Barnes and Gareth Appleton-Barnes dressed to impress at Fakenham Races - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Poppy Leggett and Mia Cormack all dressed up at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Suzanne Cormack (left) and Lucy Kingston in their dresses at Fakenham Races Ladies Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Sue Bloom and her friend Julia on Ladies Day at Fakenham Racecourse - Credit: Ella Wilkinson