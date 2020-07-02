‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

A woman who was involved in a road crash at a notorious blackspot has called on something to be done “sooner, rather than later” to reduce accidents.

Lauren Bridges, 25 from Hempton, was the passenger in her boyfriend’s van on June 27, the pair were driving to his work yard when they collided with another car just after 3pm at the crossroad junction on Dereham Road, near Fakenham.

Miss Bridges and her boyfriend were treated at the scene by NARS paramedic Al Moore.

They did not go to hospital, but Miss Bridges has been left with a swollen jaw, a bruised ear and pain in her chest and ribs.

She also feels very “anxious” about getting behind the wheel again and said she plans to avoid the junction for some time.

She said that the whole incident is a bit of a blur, but said that the car pulling out “did not pay attention to the junction.”

“They just didn’t stop at the junction, they did not acknowledge it,” she added.

“People are in a rush nowadays, they don’t read the signs, it is quite visible, they have cut all the grass down so it is quite clear that it is a junction.”

Norfolk County Council figures show there have been 13 injury accidents at this location over the last 10 years.

In 2019 it was announced the blackspot could be made safer thanks to a new £1.2m roundabout after it was picked to benefit from a share of £20m being pumped into Norfolk’s roads.

Miss Bridges believes that one of the junctions “needs to be completely blocked off”.

She added that if something is not done soon, then there could be a fatality there.

“It needs to be done sooner rather than later because there will be death if nothing is done.”

A number of additional safety measures were introduced following a study in 2013. These included a flashing vehicle activated sign warning drivers to ‘Slow Down, Crossroads Ahead’, and advanced ‘Give Way’ signing on the approaches to the crossroad on the B1146.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council said: “I’m pleased that this important scheme is still on track for completion in 2021. We have been working up the design and expect to put in a planning application this summer.”