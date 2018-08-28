Pilot scheme launched to support links between businesses, residents, and tourist in market town

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:35 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 23 January 2019

Opening of the new Fakenham Info Hub at Sweet 'n' Things in Fakenham - From left, Lisa Mallett Richard Crook, former mayor Adrian Vertigan and Steve Hall. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Businesses in and around a north Norfolk town are being encouraged to sign up to a pilot scheme with the aim of helping to promote and support enterprises in its local area.

The not-for-profit group, Active Fakenham, first opened the Fakenham Info Hub to improve links within the market town as well as supply information to visitors and tourists.

Now the group behind the hub is appealing for more businesses to come forward and sign up to its membership package.

A spokesperson for the hub said: “We are working to support and promote local businesses and organisations.

“The Fakenham Info Hub is now attracting a steady and growing number of visitors, both local and visitors.

“We plan to make it the go-to place for information about Fakenham.”

The shop, situated in the Market Place, contains information about the town and its opportunities for tourists and residents. It is open all year round and has leaflets, brochures, and posters inside, as well as products from in and around Fakenham on sale.

Set up by volunteers and initiated and established by Active Fakenham, Fakenham Info Hub is located in Sweets ‘n’ Things - a space which was donated - where the day to day business is managed. And staff at Wensum.net are also building the website on a voluntary basis.

The group behind the hub is asking businesses to support the venture by signing up to its pilot membership scheme, which we will be reviewed after a year.

Membership will include a listing in the town guide which has 25,000 copies distributed in the area, print and digital support with Archant Norfolk, access to six Fakenham Business Network meetings, free entry to seminars, a new loyalty discount scheme, involvement at Fakenham Info Hub, a listing on the Fakneham Info website, and social media announcements.

Active Fakenham, in partnership with experts in the field, will also offer training sessions in subjects such as local marketing, using local media, and social media, and members will be offered free or reduced price entry to these sessions.

There is free for membership to cover administration fees for commercial organisations but community groups will be free at the discretion of the committee.

For more information contact Lisa Mallett by ringing 01328 855172, emailing lisa@fakenham.info or visiting Sweets ‘n’ Things in the Market Place.

