Photos capture market town’s inaugural event 1,100ft above the ground

PUBLISHED: 14:17 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 03 April 2019

Laura Johnson, of Fakenham, photographed the town’s first Fakenham Fayre from the sky. Picture: LAURA JOHNSON

Laura Johnson, of Fakenham, photographed the town's first Fakenham Fayre from the sky. Picture: LAURA JOHNSON

Archant

An inaugural event showcasing all that is great about a north Norfolk market town was unexpectedly captured from 1,100ft in the air.

Laura Johnson, of Fakenham, photographed the town’s first Fakenham Fayre from the sky. Picture: LAURA JOHNSONLaura Johnson, of Fakenham, photographed the town’s first Fakenham Fayre from the sky. Picture: LAURA JOHNSON

Laura Johnson, of Fakenham, flew over the town’s first Fakenham Fayre held on Saturday, March 30.

Alongside her father, Paul Hendry-Smith, who is owner of The Light Aircraft Company, the pair took to the skies in an Ikarus C42 Bravo microlight from Little Snoring, just outside of the town, to Fenland Airfield near Wisbech.

The 34-year-old took several photos and was pleased to have captured the event.

“The views of Fakenham and Fakenham Fayre were amazing,” she said.

“It was a beautiful day and having already been into town in the morning it was lovely to still see so many people having fun [there].”

The event was hailed as “fantastic” by organisers after hundreds of people filled the streets to enjoy the sunny weather, food market, and live performances on offer.

Approximately 2,000 people were estimated to have descended on the town.

It is hoped the event, which saw the Market Place closed off to traffic for the day, will become an annual event in Fakenham.

