Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town bids to tackle high street malaise with fresh push for positivity

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 January 2019

Liam O'Sullivan, from Gallery Bistro, is organising the Fakenham Fayre. Picture: Ian Burt

Liam O'Sullivan, from Gallery Bistro, is organising the Fakenham Fayre. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2011

The struggles faced by high streets up and down the country have been widely reported.

Now one Norfolk town is looking to lift the mood by launching a new event which celebrates the many success stories within its community.

Businesses, sports clubs, schools, emergency services and various other groups and organisations will come together at the first Fakenham Fayre, which takes place in the town’s Market Place on Saturday, March 30.

Organiser Liam O’Sullivan, owner of Gallery Bistro, said: “There has been a lot of negativity about high streets in the news and that has a knock-on effect.

“We need to create a more positive environment and remind people what their towns have going for them.”

Between 10am and 4pm there will be various activities and entertainment, music, food stalls and information stands.

Visitors will have the chance to speak with the people behind some of Fakenham’s success stories.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “This event will be an opportunity to celebrate what is great about Fakenham.

“Fakenham has some businesses which are world leaders in their field, yet many people who live here don’t even know they exist.

“Young people can come along and learn about career and educational opportunities in the town they may not have previously known about.

“Hopefully it will lead to a boost to the local economy with more people recognising the good that exists within the community.

“It’s time to stop the negativity and for towns like Fakenham to shout about what they have going for them.”

The event is free to attend.

It is hoped the Fakenham Fayre will go on to become an annual event.

Any business, organisation or individual wishing to get involved in the Fakenham Fayre can find out more information by visiting Gallery Bistro in Fakenham Market Place.

Alternatively, contact Gallery Bistro on 01328 855000,

Are you organising an event to promote the good work going on in your community?

Let us know by sending an e mail to adam.lazzari@archant.co.uk or by calling us on 01362 854701.

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Roads closed as fire service are called to Norwich Theatre Royal

Fire engines outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bud back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘High pantomime’ and ‘grit and determination’ as Norfolk’s MPs vote on Brexit deal

A person in the crowd holds an EU flag during a rally in Parliament Square. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists