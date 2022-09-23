News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mystery shrouds how father-of-two came to crash car into tree

Docking fatal crash flowers

A bunch of flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash on the B1155 near Docking - Credit: Chris BIshop

Investigations have been unable to establish how a father-of-two came to crash his car into a tree.

Tom Fitzpatrick, of Whissonsett Road, Fakenham, died on March 16 after the Seat Ibiza he was driving veered off the Stanhoe Road, near Docking.

An inquest into his death concluded that the 40-year-old engineer had died as a result of a road traffic collision - but investigations could not ascertain what led him to crash the courtesy car.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn said a police probe into the accident had ruled out several factors as potential causes.

The court heard Mr Fitzpatrick was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, had not used his phone during his journey and that while road conditions were wet, they were "normal".

Mr Milburn said: "The only question that has not been answered is the reason why the car left the road. It is clear the reason will never be known."

