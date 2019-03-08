Eyes of the world set to be on Fakenham for Easter Funday

Last year's Fakenham Easter Sunday Funday Fun Run 1K race in the town's market place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Viewers from around the world will have the chance to watch cyclists and runners take to Fakenham town centre for a day of activities on Easter Sunday.

Active Fakenham’s Easter Funday is set to be live streamed around the world so people can watch all the action from their own home.

Filmmaker Adam Gooch will be working with Active Fakenham to arrange three camera stations around the course to film the Easter cycle racing, the 5k running race, the 1k fun run and the toddle’n’ trike event.

Richard Crook, Active Fakenham chairman, said: “I was thrilled when Adam approached me with the idea of filming and streaming the Easter races.

“We have filmed and photographed many of our events and I know it is popular with participants and shows the town in a great light.

“As usual, we are able to support some local charities. We are also pleased that Hannah Brodie, another local film maker and photographer will be out interviewing runners and riders on the day.”

The Easter races will run from 10.30am until 5pm on Easter Sunday on a 1k closed road circuit around the town centre, which will be shown live on the Active Fakenham Facebook page.

There will also be a commentary to add to the excitement and during the breaks between races, Active Fakenham will be promoting local clubs and businesses.

Mr Gooch said: “I’m really happy that Richard and Active Fakenham have got on board with the idea I initially put to them at the end of last year.

“This is something we have worked together on in a partnership to create something that benefits us both.

“I am also having local media students from the surrounding areas involved in operating the cameras and, for some, this is a first opportunity for them to take a first step into the area of sports broadcasting, so they are really looking forward to it too.”

Around 1,000 people are expected to visit the town on Sunday, April 21 and those wishing to take part in an event are now able to book their place.

For more information about the day and to book a place, visit www.activefakenham.org.uk or contact Richard by emailing richard@activefakenham.org.uk.