Town gets ready as 30,000 visitors are expected to arrive for festival

PUBLISHED: 10:52 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 30 October 2019

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2018

For almost two decades, Fakenham's parish church has opened its doors to a festive event attracting thousands of people while helping good causes.

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

Returning for its 19th year, the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will be inviting more than 30,000 visitors to come and view a plethora of decorations displayed in the Oak Street building.

A spokesperson for the free event confirmed that last year almost £18,000 made up of small change and coins was raised for charity.

They said: "Please bring a bag of coins to place at the charity trees of your choice.

"Inside there will be a Christmas bazaar selling a wide range of Christmas goods, also refreshments, a tombola and a grand draw. Prayers will be said hourly for the charities and there will be six prayer trees where you can write a prayer of your own.

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

"There is disabled access throughout the church, toilet provisions and a baby changing unit.

You may also want to watch:

"All ages are welcome to this family occasion. However we do ask that if schools, care homes, or any other organisations are planning to bring a group, let us know so that we can avoid overcrowding.

"We also ask that groups do not come on Thursdays, which are very busy."

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

Several town groups will be returning to decorate a tree at this year's festival, as well as several new charities coming for the first time.

From the town, there will be the Mother's Union, the junior school and the Children's Daycare Centre. The 2534 Fakenham Air Training Corps will return, alongside the Wensum Scouts, while Wells' Sea Cadets will also join in.

National Coastwatch from Wells will also be getting the tinsel out, with Cats Protection League's Dereham adoption centre, Norfolk Zipper Club, and the Friends of Cranmer House care home also displaying.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust will be returning for its 18th year and fundraisers for Whitelands Play Area will decorate a tree for the first time.

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

· The festival runs from Thursday November 28 to Thursday December 5 between 10am and 8pm daily, except on Sunday December 1 when it will be open between noon and 8pm.

· To find out more ring the festival hotline on 07999 532002 or visit the website www.fakenhamchristmastreefestival@gmail.com.

