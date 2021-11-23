Christmas tree festival 'down to wire' after delay in delivery

Preparations for a Christmas tree festival are set to go down to the wire - with delays meaning the trees will only be delivered the day before.

Organisers of Fakenham’s Christmas Tree Festival, which is set to start on November 25, are still waiting for 42 trees to be delivered for charities to decorate ahead of the event at the parish church.

A shortage of drivers nationally has continued to plague delivery routes across the country.

The trees, which are all donated by Fakenham garden centre, were scheduled to be delivered this week, and are still set to be at the parish church on Wednesday, November 24, a day before the festival launches.

But the committee will need to invite all charities in that afternoon and will spend the evening decorating.

The spectacular sight of trees lit up at 2016's Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The grand switch-on event, though, which was going to feature the Bishop of Lynn and was set to take place on November 24, has been cancelled.

Roger Burbridge, a committee member for the festival, said: “We have been told that the lorry they are on is the first delivery and the delivery people know the importance of it.

“Most of the charities do not need more than a couple of hours to set up their trees.

Roger Burbridge, 78, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“We are ready to go through the evening on Wednesday to allow the charities to get their trees decorated.

“We are in other people’s hands, we have got everything ready on our side and ready to go when the trees are ready.

“The charities are on alert, so as soon as the trees arrive they will be informed.

“The garden centre donate all these trees and we will never criticise them, they are very helpful and doing all they can to help us.”

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival at the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for the garden centre said: “There are not enough drivers, everything is out of our hands. They are coming, unfortunately it is just a case that it just isn’t as easy anymore.

“It is close to the wire, the festival will still go ahead with support from the garden centre.”