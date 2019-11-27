Search

Christmas trees to fill church as annual festival returns to church

PUBLISHED: 15:46 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 27 November 2019

Frances Neale, 62 and Jess Roe, 33, both from west Raynham, decorate their Myeloma UK charity tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Frances Neale, 62 and Jess Roe, 33, both from west Raynham, decorate their Myeloma UK charity tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the return of the famous festive tree festival in Fakenham.

The popular Christmas tree display at Fakenham Parish Church attracts thousands of visitors and raises lots of money for charity each year. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe popular Christmas tree display at Fakenham Parish Church attracts thousands of visitors and raises lots of money for charity each year. Picture: Neil Didsbury

For almost 20 years, Fakenham Parish Church has opened its doors to host one of the most popular Christmas events in Norfolk.

This year the church will be inviting more than 30,000 people to view the abundance of trimmings on 56 Christmas trees.

All trees are decorated by charities both local and national, including Mother's Union, Fakenham Air Training Corps and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust which is returning for its 18th year.

People are encouraged to bring along coins and place them in the buckets found at the front of the charities' tree. Last year the event raised almost £18,000.

Roger Burbidge, warden of Fakenham Parish Church, helped to organise the popular charity Christmas tree display. Picture: Neil DidsburyRoger Burbidge, warden of Fakenham Parish Church, helped to organise the popular charity Christmas tree display. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The festival runs from Thursday November 28 to Thursday December 5 between 10am and 8pm daily, except on Sunday December 1 when it will be open between noon and 8pm.

Over 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise money for charity. Picture: Neil DidsburyOver 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise money for charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Tommy's baby charity tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Over 50 trees will be displayed this year raising money for various charities. Neil DidsburyThe Tommy's baby charity tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Over 50 trees will be displayed this year raising money for various charities. Neil Didsbury

Over 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise money for charity. Picture: Neil DidsburyOver 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise money for charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sandy Atkins, 41 from Fakenham decorates the Cancer Research tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Picture: Neil DidsburySandy Atkins, 41 from Fakenham decorates the Cancer Research tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jane Lidstone-Scott, 64 from Wood Norton is hoping to raise money for the Tommy's baby charity with her Christmas tree at Fakenham Parish Church this year. Picture: Neil DidsburyJane Lidstone-Scott, 64 from Wood Norton is hoping to raise money for the Tommy's baby charity with her Christmas tree at Fakenham Parish Church this year. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Over 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise moeny for charity. Picture: Neil DidsburyOver 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise moeny for charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Over 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise money for charity. Picture: Neil DidsburyOver 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise money for charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Steve Boyce, 60 from East Bilney was in good spirits as he decorated a Christmas tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Picture: Neil DidsburySteve Boyce, 60 from East Bilney was in good spirits as he decorated a Christmas tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The beautiful hand made owl from the Hawk and Owl Trust's Christmas tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe beautiful hand made owl from the Hawk and Owl Trust's Christmas tree at Fakenham Parish Church. Picture: Neil Didsbury

