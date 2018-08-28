How Fakenham celebrated Christmas in years gone by

Fakenham High school Christmas hampers for elderly - pic taken 15th dec 1982 m96732-8a pic to be used in lets talk dec 2012

As Fakenham enjoys the festive season we have dug into our archives to see how the town celebrated Christmas over the years.

One of the many vehicles trapped in teh snow drifts on 28 December 1968 on teh Fakenham to King's Lynn road near Sculthorpe. Picture: Archant Library One of the many vehicles trapped in teh snow drifts on 28 December 1968 on teh Fakenham to King's Lynn road near Sculthorpe. Picture: Archant Library

We have pictures going back to the early 1960s, showing festive lights in the town centre, including on the former Aldiss building, in Upper Market Place, now an Original Factory Shop store.

Our archive photographs also bring to life the fantastic community spirit that has exisited in the town for decades, with a shot of Fakenham High School pupils with Christmas hamper collections ready to take to the elderly, in 1982, and a picture of the Salvation Army’s Toys and Tins appeal.

There are festive lights and fireworks in the town centre and chidren meeting Father Christmas in 1990.

There is also a picture from the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival in 2004, which remains a hugely popular annual fixture to this day.

Christmas Tree Festival at Fakenham Parish Church. Pictured - Ivy Owen (Representing Focus Drop In Centre). Photo:Ian Burt Copy:Richard Parr For:EDP EDP pics © 2004 (01603)772434 Christmas Tree Festival at Fakenham Parish Church. Pictured - Ivy Owen (Representing Focus Drop In Centre). Photo:Ian Burt Copy:Richard Parr For:EDP EDP pics © 2004 (01603)772434

(picture Graham Corney....copy Parr ) Toys and tins.....Salvation Army major Gerald Peacock and Radio Norfolk presenter Louise Priest help launch the christmas appeal with mayor Alan Tickle and the Salvation Army band in Fakenham. (picture Graham Corney....copy Parr ) Toys and tins.....Salvation Army major Gerald Peacock and Radio Norfolk presenter Louise Priest help launch the christmas appeal with mayor Alan Tickle and the Salvation Army band in Fakenham.

(picture Graham Corney....copy Foss) Six year old George Bridges who turned on the Fakenham christmas lights joins santa on stage. (picture Graham Corney....copy Foss) Six year old George Bridges who turned on the Fakenham christmas lights joins santa on stage.

(picture Graham Corney....copy Foss) Christmas lights and fireworks illuminate a crowded Fakenham market place. (picture Graham Corney....copy Foss) Christmas lights and fireworks illuminate a crowded Fakenham market place.

(picture Graham Corney....copy Foss) Christmas lights illuminate Fakenham town centre. (picture Graham Corney....copy Foss) Christmas lights illuminate Fakenham town centre.

( 1/4 EDI..copy Parr) Frances Ballaster-Harriss, 5, switches on the Fakenham christmas lights with her friend Lucie Ross, 5, right. ( 1/4 EDI..copy Parr) Frances Ballaster-Harriss, 5, switches on the Fakenham christmas lights with her friend Lucie Ross, 5, right.

father christmas snowland fakenham 1990 father christmas snowland fakenham 1990

Market Square, Fakenham Switching on of Fakenham Christmas lights For:Edp / DFT Copy:Edp Archant 2004 (01603) 772434 Market Square, Fakenham Switching on of Fakenham Christmas lights For:Edp / DFT Copy:Edp Archant 2004 (01603) 772434

Churches - F Places - F A view of the lights in Fakenham market place alight for the Christmas season. In the background is the Church. Shops include John White and H and J Moore. Dated December 1961 Photograph C4240 Churches - F Places - F A view of the lights in Fakenham market place alight for the Christmas season. In the background is the Church. Shops include John White and H and J Moore. Dated December 1961 Photograph C4240